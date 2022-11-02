‘Jennifer Hudson Show’ features tiny Michael Jackson impersonator from Fort Worth

A toddler from Fort Worth is going viral for his Michael Jackson impersonations.

3-year-old Landon Dickerson Jr. has more than 1.7 million followers on TikTok.

His parents, Erika and Landon Sr., said he loves to dress up as the King of Pop every day and asks Amazon’s Alexa to play his favorite songs.

They were invited to appear on Wednesday’s episode of the "The Jennifer Hudson Show." Landon walked out in his black sequined jacket, black hat, and a single silver glove.

"Can you tell everyone what you like to do?" Jennifer Hudson asked him.

"I like to play Michael Jackson," he replied.

He showed off his impressive dance skills to "Smooth Criminal" on the show.

Hudson surprised the family with a trip to Kalahari Resorts.

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on FOX 4.