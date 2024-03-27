Jennifer Garner to star in movie about Collin Street Bakery embezzlement scheme, report says

Actress Jennifer Garner will star in a new movie about a couple who embezzled nearly $17 million from the Collin Street Bakery based in Corsicana, according to a new report.

Deadline reports the movie, titled Fruitcake, will feature Garner and Richard Jewell star Paul Walter Houser.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 29: Jennifer Garner attends the premiere of Netflix's "Family Switch" at AMC The Grove 14 on November 29, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

The true-crime movie is based on a Texas Monthly article about the embezzlement scandal at the popular bakery.

Collin Street Bakery executive Sandy Jenkins, who will played by Hauser, and his wife Kay, who will be played by Garner, were found guilty as a part of a scheme to defraud the Bakery.

The FBI found the Jenkins' used money to pay for trips on private jets, large purchases at Neiman Marcus at Northpark in Dallas and 38 vehicles during the time of the scheme, which is believed to have run from December 2003 to June 2013.

Evidence in court determined the total loss as a result of the scheme was $16,766,645.70.

Sandy Jenkins was sentenced to serve 120 months in federal prison in 2015. Kay Jenkins was sentenced to five years' probation and 100 hours of community service.

The screenplay made the prestigious Hollywood Black List, which is a list of the best unproduced screenplays, in 2016, according to Deadline.

A movie was announced in 2019, with Laura Dern and Will Ferrell attached to star, but Deadline says the production has undergone a makeover.

Max Winkler has signed on to direct, according to Deadline.

There is no timetable for the movie's release.