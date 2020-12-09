Jenna Ellis, 2nd member of Trump’s legal team, tests positive for COVID-19

article

A second member of President Donald Trump’s legal team, attorney Jenna Ellis, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Her diagnosis came days after she attended a White House holiday party without a mask, according to two administration officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak about her condition publicly.

Another member of Trump’s legal team, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, was hospitalized Sunday with the virus.

Giuliani and Ellis have traveled across the country in recent weeks as part of Trump’s futile effort to subvert the Nov. 3 election, which he lost to President-elect Joe Biden.

RELATED: COVID-19 exposure at Giuliani testimony in Lansing results in mandatory quarantine for many attendees

Ellis attended the White House holiday party on Friday night. Trump has continued to host large gatherings with hundreds of largely maskless guests despite the pandemic and his own administration’s warnings against them.

Advertisement

Giuliani defended Ellis when he called into his radio show Tuesday from a Washington hospital. “All you can go by is the test you take,” Giuliani said. “If you are invited to a place and they test you and test you as negative, you go in. You don’t know you have it.”

Ellis’ diagnosis was first reported by Axios.

RELATED: Biden promises 100 million COVID-19 vaccines in first 100 days