Jake Oettinger explains absence from Team USA White House trip

Dallas Stars goalie Jake Oettinger spoke with reporters today and explained why he didn't attend Team USA's trip to the White House and the State of the Union address following their gold medal win at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

DALLAS, TX - FEBRUARY 13: Jake Oettinger #29 of the Dallas Stars tends goal against the Carolina Hurricanes at the American Airlines Center on February 13, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images)

Oettinger explains White House absence

Oettinger said getting invited to the White House was a "huge honor." However, a month of traveling abroad led him to rethink his plans for attending the trip.

"I think for me, I have been basically living in Italy for a month," Oettinger told reporters. "And I also have a three-month-old baby at home who had been traveling the world. So that was kind of what went into that."

His lack of playing time and an important stretch run for the team also went into the decision.

"I have a huge stretch run. I wasn't playing much," Oettinger continued. "I wanted to come back and get my game ready to go."

"But I mean, I think those guys had a great time there. And that was why I didn't go."

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 24: Connor Hellebuyck and other members of the U.S. Menâs Hockey team receive a standing ovation as President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the chambers of the U.S. Ho Expand

US men's hockey team visits Washington D.C.

Oettinger didn't attend the trip to Washington D.C., but many of his teammates did.

After the team arrived in Washington, D.C., they made their way to the White House and posed for a photo outside before making their way inside to meet with President Trump in the Oval Office.

The team also attended Tuesday's State of the Union address. The players entered the upper part of the chamber to a huge applause and chants of USA-USA-USA.

President Trump also invited the U.S. women's Olympic hockey team, who also won gold defeating Canada in a stunning 2-1 in a thrilling overtime victory. USA Hockey told NBC News, "Due to the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments following the Games, the athletes are unable to participate. They were honored to be included and are grateful for the acknowledgment."