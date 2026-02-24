TCU football unveils special helmet for upcoming Ireland game

article

The Brief TCU football has unveiled a clover-wielding horned frog that will adorn their helmets when they take on North Carolina in Ireland in August. It's not the first time TCU has worn a helmet matching the location of a game, with the 2010 Rose Bowl team featuring roses on their helmets. Last year, Kansas State and Iowa State wore special helmets when they faced off in Ireland.



TCU football will play North Carolina in Ireland this fall, and they'll be wearing a special helmet for the occasion.

Frogs across the pond

What we know:

"Clover Frog" will adorn TCU's helmet for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland. The helmet features the school's classic horned frog mascot clutching a clover in its mouth.

The matchup, which will take place on Aug. 22, 2026, will be TCU's first time playing in Ireland. TCU and North Carolina played last year in Chapel Hill, with TCU winning 48-14.

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 01: Devean Deal #11 of the TCU Horned Frogs returns a fumble recovery for a touchdown during the second half of the game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Kenan Stadium on September 01, 2025 in Chapel Hil Expand

It's the sixth overall edition of Aer Lingus College Football Classic. In last year's edition, Iowa State beat Kansas State 24-21.

What we don't know:

North Carolina has not revealed if they will wear a special helmet or uniform for the game.

Horned Frog history

Dig deeper:

This isn't the first time TCU has worn a special helmet based on the location of their game.

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: Wide receiver Jeremy Kerley #85 of the TCU Horned Frogs looks on against the Wisconsin Badgers in the 97th Rose Bowl game on January 1, 2011 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images) Expand

In 2010, the horned frog held a rose in its mouth to signify the team playing in the Rose Bowl. TCU won that game 21-19 over Wisconsin.

Last year, Iowa State and Kansas State wore special helmets to commemorate their appearance in Ireland.

Dublin , Ireland - 23 August 2025; A detailed view of the Irish insignia on the helmet of Kansas State Wildcats' linebacker Weston Polk #34 before the 2025 Aer Lingus College Football Classic match between Kansas State University and Iowa State Unive Expand