Jeff Bezos might sell Washington Post to buy the Washington Commanders: report

Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and owner of the Washington Post, could sell the newspaper and buy the Washington Commanders, according to a report in the New York Post.

In November of last year, the team announced the surprising decision that owner Dan Snyder and his wife hired Bank of America Securities to "consider potential transactions."

The news came amid mounting pressure and multiple ongoing investigations involving the team.

Several people, including Bezos, have been linked to the potential purchase of the team. A report from Front Office Sports named Todd Boehly, co-owner of the Los Angeles Lakers, Dodgers and Sparks, as an interested party. Clearlake Capital co-founders Behdad Eghbali and José Feliciano and John Henry, the principal owner of the Fenway Sports Group, have also been named.

The Commanders are worth an estimated $5.6 billion, according to Forbes - a sevenfold increase over the then-record $800 million Snyder paid for the team in 1999. The FOS report says none of the early bids exceeded $6.3 billion.

According to the Post, one problem for Bezos is that Snyder could still possibly be harboring ill feelings toward him after the paper’s reports on the toxic workplace culture surrounding the franchise.