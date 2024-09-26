Man arrested for Dallas County hit-and-run crash

article

Authorities have made an arrest for a hit-and-run just outside of the Red Bird area earlier this month.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office arrested Javonti Hines, 33, for the Sept. 14 hit-and-run that left a man in the hospital.

A man’s vehicle was disabled around 3 a.m. near Highway 67 and I-20. He was outside of his car when he was sideswiped and hit by a truck.

Sheriffs say Hines was the truck’s driver. They say he did not stop to check on the man after hitting him and drove away.

The man was taken to the hospital. He has since been released and is recovering at home.

The sheriff's office publicly shared pictures of Hines and his black Dodge Ram after the crash in hopes of tracking him down.

Hines is charged with collision involving serious bodily injury and tampering with evidence. He is being held in the Dallas County jail.