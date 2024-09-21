Dallas County investigators looking for hit-and-run driver

article

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office is looking for a driver after a hit-and-run crash sent a man to the hospital.

The incident happened on I-20 and Highway 67 on Sept. 14 shortly before 3 a.m.

The victim was outside of his disabled vehicle when he was hit by a black Dodge Ram. After the crash, the pickup drove away.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he remains.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Investigators say the pickup is around a 2015 model with damage to the passenger side and is missing the passenger side door.

Police released a photo of the man they believe was driving the truck.

Anyone with information about the crash or dash camera video from the area on the night of the crash is asked to call the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.

The Source Information in this article comes from the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.



