Suspect arrested after killing Fort Worth man in front of 7-year-old son: affidavit

A man was shot and killed in front of his 7-year-old son after an argument outside a Fort Worth apartment complex Monday night, according to an arrest affidavit. The suspected gunman has been arrested and charged with murder.

Fort Worth man shot and killed outside apartment complex

What we know:

Fort Worth police responded to a shooting call at the Buena Vista Apartments shortly before 9:45 p.m. on April 21. Officers found a man lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The victim was identified as Earl Bolden.

The backstory:

According to a witness statement included in the affidavit, Bolden had been arguing with a man in the apartment parking lot earlier in the evening. After the argument ended, Bolden and his 7-year-old son left with the witness to go to a nearby store.

At that point, the suspect was seen driving away from the apartment complex.

When the group returned, the suspect allegedly emerged from a dark alley and opened fire as Bolden got out of the car. Bolden’s son was standing next to him during the shooting.

Surveillance footage reportedly captured the suspect running away from the scene.

Javier Jones arrested and charged with murder

(Javier Jones (Source: Fort Worth Police Department))

He was later identified as 25-year-old Javier Jones. Police arrested Jones, and he has been charged with murder.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether Bolden and Jones knew each other prior to the shooting or what led to their argument.