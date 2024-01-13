Man arrested after DNA connects him to sexual assault case in Denton

article

A man has been arrested in connection with two cases in Denton from 2020, one in which a woman was sexually assaulted.

Jason Warren was indicted on two charges of sexually motivated burglary of a habitation, a first-degree felony.

Police said a woman reported a man entered her residence and tried to force her onto her bed back in March 2020.

In November of that same year, a woman reported a man forced his way into her apartment and sexually assaulted her.

Investigators said DNA evidence showed both cases were linked to Warren.