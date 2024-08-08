Olympics: Grand Prairie native Jasmine Moore wins bronze in women's long jump

Grand Prairie native Jasmine Moore is bringing home a second bronze medal from this Olympic Games, this time for the long jump.

Moore's 6.96-meter leap earned her third place in the long jump. Team USA's Tara Davis-Woodhall (7.10 meters) won the gold and Germany's Malaika Mihambo (6.98 meters) won the silver.

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 08: Jasmine Moore of Team United States celebrates winning the bronze medal after competing in the Women's Long Jump Final on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 08, 2024 in Paris, France. Expand

Moore, who graduated from Mansfield Lake Ridge High School, had previously won the bronze in the triple jump.

She was the first US woman to win an Olympic medal in the event.

Moore was also the first US woman to qualify to compete in both the triple jump and long jump.