Grand Prairie native to make history at Olympics

Grand Prairie native Jasmine Moore will compete in her second Olympics this summer.

The Mansfield Lake Ridge High School grad is the first U.S. woman ever to qualify in both the triple jump and long jump at the Olympics.

"It definitely does give me some confidence," said Moore.

Moore competed in the triple jump in the Tokyo Olympics, but did not medal. She did not try to qualify for the long jump in the Tokyo Games, but decided to give it a shot this year.

She finished in first in the triple jump and second in the long jump at the U.S. trials.

"I'm just happy I believed in myself and pushed for it," Moore said.

Competing for the University of Florida, she broke the U.S. record for triple jump with a mark of 49 feet, 7.25 inches.

Moore is the first American woman to ever jump 49 feet.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ EUGENE, OREGON - JUNE 22: Jasmine Moore competes in the women's triple jump final on Day Two of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track & Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 22, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

"I haven't competed this well this late in the season," Moore said. "It's definitely given me some momentum going into Paris."

Moore says the moment hasn't fully sunk in.

"It has sunk in a little bit, but it's been something we've all talked about for such a long time, so to finally have punched my ticket, it's just such a relief," Moore said.

She says she is excited that her family will be able to attend the Olympics this time around after COVID restricted the audience in Tokyo.

EUGENE, OREGON - JUNE 22: Jasmine Moore reacts after winning the women's triple jump final on Day Two of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track & Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 22, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.

Moore is looking to become the first American woman to medal in the triple jump.

"I think the stars are aligning. There are some things I want to keep on working on, but this is the best I've ever felt going into a major championship," she said. "It's what I've been working for all year, for the past years, everything I've gone through has led up to literally one track meet."

If Moore makes the finals in Paris, the women's triple jump final will be held at 1:20 p.m. central on Saturday, August 3rd.

The women's long jump final will be at 1 p.m. central on Thursday, August 8.