Grand Prairie native Jasmine Moore becomes first US woman to medal in triple jump

Grand Prairie native Jasmine Moore became the first American woman to ever win an Olympic medal in the triple jump.

Moore, who graduated from Mansfield Lake Ridge High School, won a bronze medal on Saturday.

Her 14.67 meter triple jump was a season-best.

Moore finished behind Dominica's Thea LaFond (15.02m) and Jamaica's Shanieka Ricketts (14.87m).

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 03: Jasmine Moore of United States celebrates after winning the bronze medal after the Women's Triple Jump Final of the Athletics at Stade de France during the Paris 2024 Olympics Games on August 3, 2024 in Paris, France.

Moore is also competing in the long jump at this year's Olympics.

She's the first woman from the US ever to compete in both events.

The long jump competition begins Tuesday.