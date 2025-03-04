Dallas Rep. Jasmine Crockett walks out of Trump speech: 'He's spewing all kinds of nonsense and bull****'

The Brief Dallas Rep. Jasmine Crockett walked out of Pres. Trump's speech on Tuesday night. Crockett was one of several Democratic Congress members to do so. The Congresswoman says she will "fight [Trump] tooth and nail."



Dallas Rep. Jasmine Crockett was among the Democratic members of Congress to walk out of President Trump's joint address to Congress on Tuesday night.

Rep. Crockett (D-Dallas) went live on Instagram after several members of Congress walked out of the House chamber.

What they're saying:

"He's up there, he's spewing all kinds of nonsense and bulls***, let me just be real, and we weren't just going to sit for that s***," Crockett told her followers.

All of the members who walked out were wearing black clothing with different messages.

Crockett wore a shirt with a picture of Shirley Chisholm, the first African American woman in Congress, on it, saying "unbought and unbossed."

The group coordinated the walk-out, but wanted to show up because "we earned these seats."

"We are going to fight him tooth and nail. We are going to combat all the lies, and we are going to continue to serve the people that even went out and elected him to their own dismay," said Crockett.

Shortly after her post on social media, Crockett put out a press release.

More on Jasmine Crockett

The backstory:

Crockett has risen to prominence in the Democratic Party since taking office in 2023.

She took over the seat Eddie Bernice Johnson held since 1992.

Confrontations between Crockett and other members of Congress, like Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia), have earned her national attention, including being parodied on Saturday Night Live.

Crockett was the national co-chair of the Harris-Walz campaign.

She was also invited to speak at the Democratic National Convention.

Before her election to Congress, Crockett represented the 100th district in the Texas House from 2021 to 2023.