Garland man gets 15 years for downloading thousands of child porn files

A North Texas man will spend the next 15 years in prison after downloading thousands of child pornography files.

According to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Leigha Simonton, 45-year-old Jared Capizzi of Garland pleaded guilty in October to receiving child porn.

Law enforcement officials said they got multiple tips about him back in 2022 after he uploaded 31 files containing child porn to an online chat platform.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children investigated the tips and connected the phone number associated with the chat account to Capizzi.

Capizzi was on parole at the time for other felony offenses and his parole officer was able to confirm his phone number.

When investigators seized his phone, they found more than 8,000 images and 2,000 videos of minor children engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

Capizzi later admitted to using that phone to chat with others about child pornography and to download all the photos and videos investigators found.

A judge sentenced Capizzi to 15 years in federal prison.

He must also register as a sex offender and pay $52,500 in restitution to the victims identified in his files.