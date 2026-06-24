The Brief One group of Japan soccer fans have spent the last month at an Irving house they've been renting while following the Samurai Blue for their World Cup matches. On Wednesday, thousands of Japan fans gathered at Harwood Park in Downtown Dallas for a rally before Thursday's match against Sweden. The team's manager made an appearance. Also making an appearance was Michael Peticolas of Peticolas Brewing, who took the trip of a lifetime with Japanese fans down to Mexico to watch the Samurai Blue beat Tunisia last week.



Tomorrow, Japan will take on Sweden at Dallas Stadium in their final group stage match of this year's FIFA World Cup.

One group of international fans who will be at that game have a base camp at an Irving rental home as they've been traveling North America to watch the Samurai Blue play.

They're a few of many Japanese fans in North Texas for this year's World Cup. Many of them gathered in Downtown Dallas for a fan rally on Wednesday night, a gathering that featured a surprise appearance from the team's manager.

Japan fan base camp in Irving

One group of fans that will be at the Japan vs. Sweden match at Dallas Stadium tomorrow don't know each other much, but they do know one thing: they love their Samurai Blue.

The group of eight fans have been renting a home in Irving for nearly a month now. They have attended both of Japan's matches so far, in Dallas and in Monterrey, Mexico.

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Ken Yomo, who lives in Singapore, says he met his newfound friends through social media after posting online that he would follow the Samurai Blue during the group stage.

"Before coming here, only me as mutual friends, but they are now friends. Now we are a team," Yomo said.

Several of the group members are working remotely during their trip. They say that the cost of the trip has been well worth it for all the bonding, Texas BBQ and grilling they have done since arriving in Texas.

"Having BBQ every day, drinking a bottle of wine every night is fun," Fumio Ohue, a Tokyo resident, said. "It's a time of great unity, not just pushing Samurai Blue out but pushing Japan to Texas."

Ultras 2026 Japan rally in Dallas

Wednesday night saw thousands of Japan soccer fans gathering in Downtown Dallas.

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The free event offered Japanese soccer fans a place to gather before tomorrow's match against Sweden at Dallas Stadium.

A live DJ was seen playing music, and Japanese food and drink options were also available.

One fan who FOX 4's Steven Dial spoke to says he's out of PTO, out of money, but has an infinite amount of memories from watching his team play in this year's FIFA World Cup.

Japan's manager, Hajime Moriyasu, made a surprise appearance to hype up fans who attended the event.

Another special guest at the Wednesday gathering? Michael Peticolas, who operates Peticolas Brewery in Dallas.

During a business meeting, Peticolas was offered a trip to Mexico to watch Japan take on Tunisia.

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Japan won that match 4-0, and Peticolas' party drove back to Dallas immediately after the match, turning 36 hours into the trip of a lifetime.

"How can you not fall in love with these guys?" Peticolas tells FOX 4's Peyton Yager.

What's next:

The match between Japan and Sweden at Dallas Stadium will kick off on Thursday, June 25 at 6 p.m. CT.