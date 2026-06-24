Japan fans use Irving as base camp for World Cup travels; thousands rally in Dallas before Sweden match
DALLAS - Tomorrow, Japan will take on Sweden at Dallas Stadium in their final group stage match of this year's FIFA World Cup.
One group of international fans who will be at that game have a base camp at an Irving rental home as they've been traveling North America to watch the Samurai Blue play.
They're a few of many Japanese fans in North Texas for this year's World Cup. Many of them gathered in Downtown Dallas for a fan rally on Wednesday night, a gathering that featured a surprise appearance from the team's manager.
Japan fan base camp in Irving
One group of fans that will be at the Japan vs. Sweden match at Dallas Stadium tomorrow don't know each other much, but they do know one thing: they love their Samurai Blue.
The group of eight fans have been renting a home in Irving for nearly a month now. They have attended both of Japan's matches so far, in Dallas and in Monterrey, Mexico.
Ken Yomo, who lives in Singapore, says he met his newfound friends through social media after posting online that he would follow the Samurai Blue during the group stage.
"Before coming here, only me as mutual friends, but they are now friends. Now we are a team," Yomo said.
Several of the group members are working remotely during their trip. They say that the cost of the trip has been well worth it for all the bonding, Texas BBQ and grilling they have done since arriving in Texas.
"Having BBQ every day, drinking a bottle of wine every night is fun," Fumio Ohue, a Tokyo resident, said. "It's a time of great unity, not just pushing Samurai Blue out but pushing Japan to Texas."
Ultras 2026 Japan rally in Dallas
Wednesday night saw thousands of Japan soccer fans gathering in Downtown Dallas.
The free event offered Japanese soccer fans a place to gather before tomorrow's match against Sweden at Dallas Stadium.
A live DJ was seen playing music, and Japanese food and drink options were also available.
One fan who FOX 4's Steven Dial spoke to says he's out of PTO, out of money, but has an infinite amount of memories from watching his team play in this year's FIFA World Cup.
Japan's manager, Hajime Moriyasu, made a surprise appearance to hype up fans who attended the event.
Another special guest at the Wednesday gathering? Michael Peticolas, who operates Peticolas Brewery in Dallas.
During a business meeting, Peticolas was offered a trip to Mexico to watch Japan take on Tunisia.
Japan won that match 4-0, and Peticolas' party drove back to Dallas immediately after the match, turning 36 hours into the trip of a lifetime.
"How can you not fall in love with these guys?" Peticolas tells FOX 4's Peyton Yager.
What's next:
The match between Japan and Sweden at Dallas Stadium will kick off on Thursday, June 25 at 6 p.m. CT.
The Source: Information in this story comes from a gathering of Japanese fans in Dallas and an interview with Japan soccer fans.