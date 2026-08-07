Unlicensed driver arrested after fatal multi-vehicle crash on Highway 171 in Parker County

The Brief Two women were killed, and two others seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Parker County caused by a speeding driver. The suspect, 24-year-old Skyler Davis, was arrested for driving without a license and faces charges including serious bodily injury causing death. Davis' next court date is scheduled for Sept. 1 as the investigation into the crash remains ongoing.



So many families have been affected by a fatal crash in Parker County that left two people dead and two others hospitalized.

Fatal Highway 171 crash in Parker County

(Courtesy: Nancy Laporte)

What we know:

One man has been arrested in connection with the crash and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) says he was driving without a license.

One North Texas family has been torn apart by the tragedy.

"I say every day is different, tougher than others, but I’m leaning on my family, leaning on Jesus," said Pearl Miles, who lost her mother and grandmother in the crash.

Miles’ mother, Dorthey McGee, and her grandmother, Claudie Walton, died from the crash. Her aunt, Leslie Walton, is recovering from life-threatening injuries.

Dorthey McGee (left), Claudie Walton (middle), Leslie Walton (right)

Victims identified, family speaks out

Local perspective:

"She’s doing good. She broke all her limbs, basically. Her seat belt wound had basically cut her in half, is what the nurses are telling us," Miles said. "That’s her biggest [difficulty] right now. That’s what we’re trying to get."

All of this stems from a violent crash on June 27.

According to state troopers, 24-year-old Skyler Davis was speeding along State Highway 171, northwest of Cresson and Highway 377, when his pickup truck slammed into the back of a Hyundai Kona that was waiting to turn left.

Skyler Davis

The force of the impact was so strong it pushed the Hyundai into oncoming traffic, where it was struck by a Chevy Malibu.

The three women were in the Chevy.

Speeding pickup truck struck stopped car

What they're saying:

Miles said she hasn’t thought much about the person accused of causing the crash.

"Obviously, it hurts knowing that he’s not really being held accountable to the extent we think he could be or should be," she said. "I know it’s under investigation, so I’m just trying to say it’s in God’s hands. He has a plan."

The driver of the mangled Hyundai, Alex Nunez, also survived. He had just moved to North Texas from Puerto Rico. He also suffered serious injuries.

Remembering Dorthey McGee and Claudie Walton

Dig deeper:

As Miles’ aunt continues to recover, her family and friends are doing what they can to cope with the sudden loss of two women they described as wonderful.

McGee was a longtime caregiver who drove disabled people to vote.

Claudie Walton was a woman of faith known for her homemade jams and charity work.

Recently, close friends visited the crash site to put up crosses in their memory.

"I think the character and the people who they were, that they need to be talked about, and their love and joy needs to be spread with others, counting all the lives they touched," Miles said. "We just need to continue their legacy."

"That’s what we’ve got left," she added.

Memorial fundraiser and Skyler Davis court date

What's next:

VFW Post 6111 in Arlington will host a memorial fundraiser Saturday to help support Leslie Walton during her recovery. It runs from noon to 5 p.m.

Davis’ next court hearing is Sept. 1. He faces several charges, including serious bodily injury causing death and driving without a valid license.