Homemade jalapeño mayo to spice up your burgers | The Ten

By
Published  February 24, 2025 12:31pm CST
The Ten Recipes
FOX 4

Magic, smash paties and more | The Ten

On the Monday, Feb. 24 episode of The Ten, Hanna Battah and Steve Noviello are wowed by Anthony Dempsey's magic tricks. Plus, Ten Friend Blake Hanson visits, and Dave Leerssen with Cleaver and Co. makes smash patties with jalapeno mayo.

Homemade jalapeño mayo recipe for smash burgers from Cleaver & Co.

Ingredients:

  • 1 ½  cup mayonnaise
  • ¼  cup  sour cream
  • 4 jalapeno peppers (notes 2)
  • 2 clove garlic, minced
  • 1 TBSP  lime juice
  • 1 TSP dried oregano
  • pinch salt

Directions:

1. Deseed and remove the ribs from the jalapeños then roughly dice. Keep the seeds in case you want to add them for heat later.
2. Place the jalapeños into a mini food processor and blend very finely. If you don’t have a processor, you can just mince them using a knife and chopping board.
3. Add the lime juice, mayonnaise, sour cream, oregano and salt and process to combine.
4. Taste. You can add more lime juice for more tang, more salt if required or add some of those jalapeño seeds if you want more heat.
 

