Homemade jalapeño mayo to spice up your burgers | The Ten
Homemade jalapeño mayo recipe for smash burgers from Cleaver & Co.
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ cup mayonnaise
- ¼ cup sour cream
- 4 jalapeno peppers (notes 2)
- 2 clove garlic, minced
- 1 TBSP lime juice
- 1 TSP dried oregano
- pinch salt
Directions:
1. Deseed and remove the ribs from the jalapeños then roughly dice. Keep the seeds in case you want to add them for heat later.
2. Place the jalapeños into a mini food processor and blend very finely. If you don’t have a processor, you can just mince them using a knife and chopping board.
3. Add the lime juice, mayonnaise, sour cream, oregano and salt and process to combine.
4. Taste. You can add more lime juice for more tang, more salt if required or add some of those jalapeño seeds if you want more heat.