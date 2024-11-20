Netflix sued over Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight streaming issues

The Brief Netflix has been sued over its streaming issues during the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight. The class-action lawsuit says Netflix failed to deliver on the services it promised. The suit is seeking more than $50 million.



A Florida man has filed a class action lawsuit against Netflix after he had trouble streaming the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight.

Several Netflix customers reported issues with buffering while streaming the fight.

Ronald "Blue" Denton filed a breach of contract lawsuit in Hillsborough County, Florida on Monday.

"60 million Americans were hyped to see ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson, ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ versus Youtuber-turner-prizefighter Jake Paul. What they saw was ‘The Baddest Streaming on Planet,’" reads the lawsuit.

Denton's lawsuit claims that Netflix viewers missed large portions of the fight or the entire thing due to streaming issues.

"Netflix customers experienced massive streaming issues and should have known better because it's happened before. They were woefully ill-prepared," reads the lawsuit.

The suit is seeking more than $50 million, saying Netflix failed to deliver on the services it promised.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 15: (L-R) Jake Paul and Mike Tyson fight during LIVE On Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024)

Netflix says, at its peak, more than 65 million people were tuned in at the same time.

Netflix Sporting Events

FILE IMAGE - A photo of a person about to watch Netflix on a screen inside an apartment on Jan. 13, 2021, in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The fight is just one of several live sporting events coming to Netflix.

The streaming service is set for its NFL debut on Christmas, when it will broadcast the games between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texas.

WWE's Monday Night Raw will debut on Netflix on Jan. 6.