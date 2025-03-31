21 arrested at active cockfight in Hunt Co., 65 live roosters seized

article

The Brief 21 people were arrested, and 65 live roosters were seized in an active cockfight in Hunt County on Sunday. 10 roosters were found dead at the scene. 12 of the live roosters had to be euthanized by a veterinarian because of their severe wounds.



The Hunt County Sheriff's Office, along with the SPCA of Texas, seized 65 live and 10 dead roosters from a cockfight that was in progress in Celeste, Texas on Sunday afternoon.

Image 1 of 18 ▼

Live Cockfight Interrupted

What we know:

The Sheriff's Office received a call on Sunday just after 1:30 p.m. about possible rooster fighting at a home in the 600 block of CR 1006.

When they arrived, they found about 100 people there. Deputies say many of them ran from the area.

Deputies were able to get a search warrant for the property. During the search, they found fighting rings and cockfighting paraphernalia.

According to the sheriff's office, roosters were found in individual pens and transport boxes throughout the property. Other birds were found inside vehicles in transport boxes. Paraphernalia, including short knives and gaffs, scales, a training dummy, syringes, first aid supplies, antibiotics and various performance-enhancing supplements, were also found.

An indoor arena containing a makeshift fighting ring and holding pens was splashed with blood and littered with feathers. A concession stand and a merchandise table were inside the building.

SPCA officials say several of the roosters were lethargic and severely injured with multiple wounds. Ten other birds were dead from fighting. After veterinary evaluation, 12 of the roosters were euthanized due to traumatic fighting wounds.

21 People Arrested

What we know:

Hunt County officials say 21 people were arrested. Of the 21, only eight are listed on the Hunt County Jail roster as of March 31. They have all been charged with cockfighting.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Jesus Martinez-Flores (Source: Hunt County Jail)

FOX 4 News has reached out to Hunt County officials requesting the remaining 13 mugshots.

65 Live Roosters Seized

What's next:

The live animals were taken to the SPCA of Texas Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center in Dallas. The roosters who survived are being evaluated by medical staff and will be cared for until a civil custody hearing that is scheduled for April 9 at 10 a.m.

According to the Hunt County Sheriff's Office, this investigation remains active. Deputies continue to pursue potential charges in this case.

Anyone with information on this case should call the Hunt County Sheriff's Office at (903) 453-6800.

What they're saying:

"Cockfighting has been illegal in Texas for decades, but it still runs rampant in our rural and urban areas," said SPCA of Texas Animal Cruelty Investigations Unit Chief Investigator Courtney Burns, CAWA. "This blood sport not only results in lethal consequences for the birds engaged in the act, but it breeds other criminal activity such as illegal gambling, drug trafficking and violent crimes. The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office has zero tolerance for these inhumane and dangerous practices, and we are proud to partner with them to help keep the community safe."

Illegal in Texas

Dig deeper:

Cockfighting is a crime in all 50 states, including Texas, where it is a felony to cause birds to fight with one another and/or to use property for cockfighting. The offense is punishable by up to two years in a state jail and/or a fine up to $10,000.

In Texas, it is a Class A misdemeanor to possess, manufacture or sell cockfighting paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor to own or train a rooster with the intent to fight the bird and a Class C misdemeanor to be a spectator at a cockfight. Federal law also prohibits any interstate or foreign transport of fighting animals.