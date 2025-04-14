Crowley elementary school closed Monday amid ongoing police investigation

article

The Brief Classes were canceled on Monday at Hargrave Elementary in Crowley. The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating a possible shooting that happened overnight near the school. There were no reports of any injuries or fatalities. No other schools were affected by the investigation.



J.A. Hargrave Elementary School in Crowley was closed Monday because of an active law enforcement investigation near the campus, according to a post on the school’s Facebook page.

What we know:

The school advised all students to stay home for the day. However, staff members were expected to report to campus as usual.

School officials said they were working closely with law enforcement and will share updates with students and families as more information becomes available. Updates will be posted to Crowley ISD’s communication channels and social media platforms.

No other schools were affected.

There were also no reports of injuries or fatalities.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear what prompted the investigation near the school.

So far, the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office has only said there's not enough information confirmed regarding a shooting incident that occurred overnight near Hargrave Elementary.

District officials have not said whether the campus will remain closed beyond Monday.