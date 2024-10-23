Dallas pharmacy owner with aspiring Hollywood career sentenced to federal prison for healthcare scam

The Brief Federal plea papers say 37-year-old Ivor Jallah and co-conspirator Shannon Turley submitted at least $46 million in bogus claims to insurance companies. Jallah and Turley operated at least nine Texas pharmacies and would pay "marketers" for insured patients’ personal info. The duo also paid doctors to fraudulently stamp prescription forms. Ten additional defendants have pleaded guilty to their roles in the scheme. Jallah was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison. Turley is scheduled to be sentenced next month.



A Dallas man received 10 years in federal prison for running a healthcare scam.

Prosecutors say he used the millions he made in stolen cash to fund a lavish lifestyle and Hollywood career.

The Dallas pharmacy owner was trying to make it in Hollywood. But now, he’s headed to federal prison.

37-year-old Ivor Jallah was trying to make it as a Hollywood director and screenplay writer. He was listed on IMBD as a screenwriter for the 2019 movie, "Grand Isle," starring Nicolas Cage.

Now, Jallah is sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for scheming insurance companies out of tens of millions of dollars.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas says Jallah and co-conspirator Shannon Turley submitted at least $46 million in bogus claims to insurance companies. About $41 million of that was reimbursed.

Jallah used the money to buy land, luxury vehicles and more.

Jallah’s former neighbor, Fred Moyini, says high-end vehicles were consistently rolling in and out of his Far North Dallas home, raising suspicion.

"He was probably doing something bad. Who knows," he said. "Outlandish. I can say that. Way outlandish."

According to plea papers, Jallah and Turley operated at least nine Texas pharmacies and would pay "marketers" for insured patients’ personal info.

Some patients were unaware. Others were aware and required a fee for their information.

The duo also paid doctors to fraudulently stamp prescription forms. Ten additional defendants have pleaded guilty to their roles in the scheme.

Former U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Texas Richard Roper says these insurance scams are becoming more common, and the dollar amount of this one is substantial.

"They don’t intend to go into the business originally to commit fraud. There’s something that happens along the way where they take that turn, which I would say that evil turn," he said. "$41 million is a lot of money."

Turley is scheduled to be sentenced next month.