North Texas teen allegedly created AI porn with photos of fellow students, teachers

The small town of Itasca in Hill County has been rattled by an AI-generated pornography investigation.

The victims are mostly underage high school students. The suspect in the case is also a juvenile.

What we know:

According to the Itasca Independent School District, a former high school student in the district was arrested for allegedly taking photos of other students and then using artificial intelligence to create sexually explicit nude images.

A fellow student reported seeing the concerning photos on the suspect’s cellphone. Police opened their investigation in mid-January.

FOX 4 has since learned that the suspect withdrew from Itasca ISD sometime in January. He was arrested earlier this month on a charge of engaging in delinquent conduct.

The suspect is a juvenile, so his name, age, and photo won’t be released.

What they're saying:

Itasca ISD Superintendent Tonya Harris said investigators do not believe the photos were taken during school hours.

"My understanding is they were taken at a variety of locations and a variety of events. And it’s not just Itasca students. My understanding is there are adults, possibly Itasca staff members, as well students from other districts," she said.

Superintendent Harris said so far, she’s heard from at least one other superintendent from a nearby school district regarding the investigation.

"They will work hard to identify every person, student, and contact them and their parents," the superintendent said regarding the police investigation. "That is something that is part of their life forever, because those pictures never go away."

Harris said she hurts for her students and noted that new uses for technology always come with risks.

"Everybody is afraid of AI, but it’s like any tool. In the right hands, it’s a great tool. In the wrong hands, it can be used for evil," she said. "It’s very disturbing. It’s really hard because they are my kids. And you want the best for my kids."

What we don't know:

Itasca police have not released any further details on the matter, only noting that the Texas Rangers are assisting in the investigation.

It’s unclear when or where the photos were taken and whether they were distributed or posted online.

Police said detectives will continue to review the digital evidence and coordinate with state and federal partners.