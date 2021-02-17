Issues on the roads a concern Wednesday after wintry mix comes down for much of North Texas

More snow and freezing rain fell overnight Tuesday and Wednesday morning, and could create another round of problems on North Texas roads.

Much of the Metroplex saw only a little additional accumulation from the overnight wintry mix, with areas southeast seeing the biggest impact.

The main concern will be how the roads look Wednesday morning after the fresh layer of snow or sleet.

Crews are out and about again to make the roads as drivable as possible, but authorities are continuing to ask North Texans to stay off the roads if possible.