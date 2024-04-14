Impact of Israel-Iran conflict felt by communities in North Texas

The impact of the recent attack in the Middle East is being felt thousands of miles away in North Texas.

"What we’re seeing now is certainly, certainly seems to be an inflection point and I think it is clearly a reason for all of us to be concerned," said Joel Schwitzer, the regional director for the American Jewish Committee.

Schwitzer received alerts, as many Americans did, about the attack by Iran with more than 300 drones and missiles launched toward Israel.

Iran says the attack was in retaliation for a strike on an Iranian consular building in Syria earlier this month, which killed two Iranian generals.

Israel and its allies intercepted 99% of the missiles and drones.

"Iran has certainly said that’s the end of their response, but at the end of the day, Israel has the right and responsibility to defend its people. I don’t think it would be appropriate for Israel to just let Iran say, ‘okay, we’re done here,’" said Schwitzer.

Schwitzer says only time will tell how Israel plans to respond.

There is concern for how that response will impact the entire region.

"You can rest assured we'll be watching it carefully. Our heart and our prayers and, frankly, my soul will be there," said Schwitzer.

FOX 4 also spoke to the Iranian-American Community of North Texas.

The organization is also closely monitoring the situation and, as the chairwoman told us, their community does not agree with the regime's aggression.

"We hope that this time the regime can be stopped and not get away with this aggression without being held accountable," said Homeira Hesami.

Schwitzer says anytime there's a rise in conflict there is also a rise in antisemitism and Islamophobia.

He says the two communities have found ways to work together.

"We’ve worked very closely with our friends in the Muslim community here, we’ve run a Muslim-Jewish advisory council, a group of senior leadership from both communities for the last 7 or 8 years," said Schwitzer.

Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said Iran fired 170 drones, more than 30 cruise missiles and more than 120 ballistic missiles.

An Israeli military spokesman said Sunday 99% of them were intercepted.