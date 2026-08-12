Plano man charged with abuse of corpse following wife’s death

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The Brief Plano police discovered a woman deceased inside a home on Charles Place on Wednesday after responding to a welfare check regarding potential family violence. Officers arrested the victim's husband at the scene for allegedly abusing her corpse, with police noting additional charges are possible. The identities of both the woman and her husband have not been released, and her cause of death remains unknown.



Police are investigating a Plano woman’s death inside her home on Wednesday.

Her husband is currently behind bars for allegedly abusing her corpse.

What we know:

Plano police said they were asked to conduct a welfare check on the woman around 10:30 a.m.

The caller was unable to contact the victim and was concerned about potential family violence.

When officers got to her home in the 4700 block of Charles Place, they found her deceased inside the home.

Her husband was arrested at the scene for abuse of a corpse.

What we don't know:

The victim’s name, age, and cause of death are still unknown.

Her husband’s identity hasn’t been released yet either.

Police said they are still processing the crime scene and may be ready to share his name and photo on Thursday.

Additional charges against him are also possible.