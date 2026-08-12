Plano man charged with abuse of corpse following wife’s death
PLANO, Texas - Police are investigating a Plano woman’s death inside her home on Wednesday.
Her husband is currently behind bars for allegedly abusing her corpse.
What we know:
Plano police said they were asked to conduct a welfare check on the woman around 10:30 a.m.
The caller was unable to contact the victim and was concerned about potential family violence.
When officers got to her home in the 4700 block of Charles Place, they found her deceased inside the home.
Her husband was arrested at the scene for abuse of a corpse.
What we don't know:
The victim’s name, age, and cause of death are still unknown.
Her husband’s identity hasn’t been released yet either.
Police said they are still processing the crime scene and may be ready to share his name and photo on Thursday.
Additional charges against him are also possible.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Plano Police Department.