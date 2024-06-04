Fight between suspect, Irving Wingstop employee led to deadly shooting, police say

Irving police say that a fight between a man and an employee at an Irving Wingstop led to a deadly shooting on Monday night.

Police were called to the Wingstop on E. Irving Boulevard around 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

Officers found one man dead and another with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect, 22-year-old Marc Leon, ran from the restaurant on foot. Leon was taken into custody within 10 minutes and a firearm was recovered.

Police say that Leon had gotten into an argument with an employee.

When the employee told Leon to leave, he allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the employee multiple times, according to Irving Police. Investigators say a fellow employee was struck the stray bullets.

Irving PD says an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.