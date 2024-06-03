Irving Wingstop shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured; suspect in custody
IRVING, Texas - Police in Irving are investigating a deadly shooting that happened inside a Wingstop restaurant.
The shooting happened Monday afternoon at the restaurant location on Nursery and East Irving Boulevard.
Irving police say one person is dead and another was taken to the hospital.
Police were able to take a suspect into custody.
Police did not say how the suspect and the victims knew each other.
No other information was immediately released.