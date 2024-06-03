Expand / Collapse search

Irving Wingstop shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured; suspect in custody

By
Published  June 3, 2024 10:09pm CDT
Irving
FOX 4
article

IRVING, Texas - Police in Irving are investigating a deadly shooting that happened inside a Wingstop restaurant.

The shooting happened Monday afternoon at the restaurant location on Nursery and East Irving Boulevard.

Irving police say one person is dead and another was taken to the hospital.

Police were able to take a suspect into custody.

Police did not say how the suspect and the victims knew each other.

No other information was immediately released.