3 shot outside Irving Waffle House

By
Published  June 7, 2025 9:35am CDT
Irving
FOX 4
The Brief

    • Three people were shot in an Irving Waffle House parking lot early Saturday, with one seriously injured.
    • Police are searching for multiple suspects who fled by car; the motive is currently unknown.
    • Authorities do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

IRVING, Texas - Three people were shot in the parking lot of an Irving Waffle House on Saturday morning.

Irving Waffle House Shooting

What we know:

Police were called to a shooting in the 2000 block of E State Highway 356, near Oakhurst Drive, around 6:15 a.m.

They found the three gunshot victims in the parking lot of the restaurant.

Two victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries. One has a more serious injury, according to Irving Police.

Investigators are looking for multiple suspects that left the scene of the shooting in a car.

What we don't know:

Irving Police say the motive for the shooting is unknown. At this time, they believe there is not any ongoing threat to the public.

Police are actively investigating.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Irving Police Department.

