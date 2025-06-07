3 shot outside Irving Waffle House
IRVING, Texas - Three people were shot in the parking lot of an Irving Waffle House on Saturday morning.
What we know:
Police were called to a shooting in the 2000 block of E State Highway 356, near Oakhurst Drive, around 6:15 a.m.
They found the three gunshot victims in the parking lot of the restaurant.
Two victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries. One has a more serious injury, according to Irving Police.
Investigators are looking for multiple suspects that left the scene of the shooting in a car.
What we don't know:
Irving Police say the motive for the shooting is unknown. At this time, they believe there is not any ongoing threat to the public.
Police are actively investigating.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Irving Police Department.