Shooting in Irving leaves one in critical condition

The Brief A shooting in Irving has left one person in the hospital in critical condition. The shooting occurred near Finley Road and Belt Line Road. Irving police have asked residents to avoid the area as they continue their investigation.



What we know:

Around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday evening, Irving police and the Irving Fire Department responded to a shooting near Finley Road and Belt Line Road.

First responders found one patient, who was in critical condition and transported to the hospital.

Police were asking residents to avoid the area as they continued their investigation.

What we don't know:

We do not know a suspect or motive yet.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or 972-273-1010.