Irving road rage shooting injures 1

The Brief Irving police said one person was shot during a road rage incident Friday morning. The shooting happened on Loop 12 between the Shady Grove and Union Bower exits around 6 a.m. The victim was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.



Irving police said one person was injured Friday in an early morning road rage shooting.

What we know:

Irving police said they received multiple reports of a shooting victim just after 6 a.m. Friday on East Union Bower Road.

Arriving officers located a person with at least one gunshot wound. That person was taken to an area hospital. The person is expected to survive.

Investigators said the shooting took place on Loop 12 after a white Ford Explorer started tailgating a black Chevrolet Silverado.

Police said the people in the Explorer pulled up next to the Silverado, rolled down the window and started shooting at the driver of the Silverado. It is believed the shooting happened between the Shady Grove and Union Bower exits.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified the suspects or released a possible motive for the shooting.

What you can do:

Irving police are asking anyone who might have bodycam footage or witnessed a portion of the shooting to contact Det. Hilton at 972-721-2754 or by email at thilton@irvingTx.gov. Anonymous tips can be submitted at IPDCrimeTips@IrvingTX.gov.