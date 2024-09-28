Officers shoot suspect who rammed police cruisers with stolen vehicle, Irving PD says

Image 1 of 4 ▼

A suspect is in the hospital after being shot by Irving police on Saturday morning.

The Irving Police Department says officers were called shortly before 2 a.m. for a stolen vehicle in progress on Meridian Drive.

The man whose truck had been stolen was pursuing the vehicle, and officers joined in on the chase when the suspect refused to pull over.

The stolen vehicle eventually reached a dead end on Singleton Boulevard in Grand Prairie, near the TRA Wastewater Plant.

The suspect then tried to escape by ramming police vehicles, according to police. Officers on the scene then fired at the suspect.

The suspect had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. The suspect's name has not been released.

Irving police criminal and administrative investigations are underway, as per police policy.

Grand Prairie Police and the Dallas County Public Integrity Unit are conducting a separate investigation.