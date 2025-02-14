Irving police's search for double shooting suspect led to shelter in place

The Brief Irving police are searching for shooting suspect Luis Moreno. Moreno is wanted for allegedly shooting two people on Hidden Ridge early Friday morning. People in the area of the 800 block of Lake Carolyn Parkway were asked to shelter in place.



Irving police are continuing to search for a suspect they believe shot two people on Friday morning.

The search for suspect Luis Moreno led to a large police presence in Las Colinas where residents were asked to shelter in place.

Hidden Ridge Double Shooting

What we know:

Around 4 a.m., Irving police responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Hidden Ridge, near N MacArthur Boulevard in the city's Las Colinas area.

When police arrived, they found two people had suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Luis Enrique Moreno (Source: Irving Police)

The suspect was identified by witnesses as Luis Enrique Moreno, according to police.

Las Colinas apartment search

What we know:

Police learned that Moreno lived in an apartment complex in the 800 block of Lake Carolyn Parkway, about three miles away from the shooting.

Investigators found Moreno's car and began to set up a perimeter.

SKY 4 spotted several police cars outside of the Las Colinas apartment complex.

Around 12:40 p.m., people who live near Lake Carolyn and N O'Connor Boulevard were told to shelter in place until further notice.

Irving police say the shelter in place was issued out of an abundance of caution.

When officers entered Moreno's apartment, they found he was not there.

The shelter in place was lifted around 2:40 p.m.

Roads and foot traffic in the area have reopened.

What we don't know:

Police are still searching for Moreno and do not know his whereabouts.

Police have not released the conditions of the victims. They have also not said the connection between Moreno and the victims.

What you can do:

If you know where Moreno is, Irving police ask you to call the department at 972-273-1010 or Detective Adam Mayorga at 972-721-3547.