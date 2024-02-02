Expand / Collapse search

Irving police chase: 4 killed in stolen vehicle crash identified

Irving
What started as a high-speed chase in Irving ended in Downtown Dallas with a crash that killed four people and a massive rush-hour traffic backup.

IRVING, Texas - The four people who led Irving police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car before a deadly crash have been identified.

The Dallas Medical Examiner identified the dead as 21-year-old Sabria Lacey, 21-year-old Anthony Lisbon, 22-year-old DeAvion Aubert and 21-year-old Robert Gowans Jr.

Irving police say the chase began when they spotted a stolen car around 2 a.m. Thursday.

The driver refused to pull over, according to police, and led officers on a chase into Downtown Dallas before losing control on the ramp from I-35 to Woodall Rodgers.

In Irving police dash camera video, sparks fly as the vehicle hits the guardrail before falling onto the road below and catching fire.

A Dallas County sheriff's deputy was also injured in the crash when a light pole fell onto his squad car.

Irving police and the Dallas County Sheriff's Office are investigating the crash.