Man dies after physical struggle with Irving police during traffic stop

article

The Brief Irving police stopped a driver for narcotics possession near North Belt Line Road and Cross Country Trail Monday night, leading to a physical struggle when the man resisted arrest. Officers transported the man to a hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the fight, where he was later pronounced dead. The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.



A man died at a hospital Monday night following a physical struggle with Irving police during a traffic stop, authorities said.

What we know:

Irving police stopped the vehicle near North Belt Line Road and Cross Country Trail shortly before 8 p.m. Officers attempted to take the driver into custody on a narcotics possession charge, but the man resisted. This led to a physical altercation.

After the struggle, officers noted the man had sustained injuries and transported him to a hospital for treatment. He was pronounced dead later that evening.

What we don't know:

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet released the man's identity, and the exact extent of his injuries remains unclear.

While an autopsy is pending, the specific cause of death is under investigation. No officers were injured during the encounter, and the investigation remains ongoing.