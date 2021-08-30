Irving PD: 'Grenade' linked to Nimitz High School threat was really a car accessory

article

Irving police are investigating a terroristic threat made on social media towards Nimitz High School.

Police said a group of juvenile male students posted a picture of a rifle round and what looked like a grenade on social media on Sunday.

"u next ___ don’t u come to school tmr," the picture’s caption said.

Officers contacted the juveniles involved and determined the grenade was actually a car accessory gear shifter.

"There is no continued threat towards Nimitz High School or any other Irving ISD school," police said in a release.

The students could now face criminal charges, as well as discipline by school administrators.