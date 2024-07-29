Irving officer not seriously hurt after rollover crash
IRVING, Texas - An Irving police officer was involved in a rollover crash.
It happened Monday afternoon at the intersection of Walnut Hill Lane and Macarthur Boulevard in the Las Colinas area.
Irving police say the officer was hit by another driver, which caused his police vehicle to flip.
Both drivers got out of their vehicles, and only minor injuries were reported.
Police say the crash did not involve any kind of chase.
The crash is still under investigation.