Irving PD: Officers shot and killed murder suspect who pulled gun on them

Irving police released more information about officers shooting and killing a man on Friday night.

On Thursday night, officers responded to a shooting on Willow Creek Drive, where Juan Carlos Piedra Sabios was found dead inside his car.

Witnesses told police the suspect was 40-year-old Carlos Munguia. The witnesses said that Munguia walked up to the car and began shooting. He then ran from the area.

Nearly 24 hours later, the department's Fugitive Unit were following up on leads and in the area of West State Highway 183 between Belt Line and Story roads and spotted Munguia.

The three officers told Munguia to get on the ground. Police say he then turned, pulled out a handgun and pointed it at officers.

The three officers fired, hitting the suspect.

He was later taken to the hospital where he died.

No officers were hurt.

Police said body camera video of the incident will not be released at this time.

At a news conference on Monday, Irving Police noted that Munguia had a previous charge for assault with a knife and previous assault and drug charges out of Florida.

Irving police say there is no known connection between Munguia and Sabios.