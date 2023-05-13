Armed man wanted by Irving PD's Fugitive Unit fatally shot by officers, police say

article

Irving police said officers shot and killed an armed man who pointed a gun at them Friday night.

This started at about 7:30 p.m., when Irving PD’s Fugitive Unit was looking for a wanted man.

They found the suspect along the south service road of Highway 183, between Belt Line and Story roads.

This man was spotted walking in the grassy area near the highway.

Police said he was armed with a handgun, and as they tried to take him into custody, he "presented" the handgun, which led to officers shooting him.

"They had information that he was in this area, so they were looking for him in this area and then they saw him in that grassy area," Irving PD officer Robert Reeves said. "They attempted to make contact with him. He presented the firearm, and that's when he presented that deadly force, that deadly action towards the officers. And that's when they took deadly force actions and shot him."

Officers gave medical assistance to the suspect, before he was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead. The man's name has not yet been released.

No officers were hurt and there's no threat to the public.

Police said more information will be provided in the coming days.