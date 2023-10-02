Irving man who was struck by car brings awareness to undistracted driving

A young man who, as a child, was left in a coma after being struck by a driver is continuing his campaign to bring awareness to drivers.

19-year-old Misael Rico is a survivor.

In January 2011, he was walking to Farine Elementary School in Irving with his mom. A driver struck Rico.

"I see myself 12 years after the crash, and I think to myself I’m blessed to be alive," he said.

Rico was in a coma for six months and then spent a year in recovery.

"Learn how to walk, talk, how to eat, how to be a 6-year-old kid again. As a baby, it’s really really crazy," he said.

Now, he uses his story to spread awareness and campaign against distracted driving.

He started a non-profit called ‘United Voice Alive’ speaks at events with organizations like Mothers Against Drunk Drivers and takes part in International Walk Safe to School Day.

FOX 4 interviewed Rico in 2018 when he was part of the walk. Now, he is part of the TxDOT to be safe, drive smart October campaign for pedestrian safety.

"Even if you say,’ I’m a good driver,’ the danger is still out there," he said.

And he's doing it with his family behind him.

Paola Rico says she’s proud of her son and his work. She hopes it saves lives.

Misael Rico was given a second chance, and he doesn’t want to waste it.

"If we unite all our voices and we pledge to drive safely on the road and we all pledge to share the road whenever we’re on the road, I think we can make this world a safe place for everybody," he said.

Rico is a college student at North Lake College and wants to study physical therapy.

International Walk Safe to School Day is this Wednesday. The event will be held at Brandenburg Elementary School in Irving.