Irving hit-and-run crash injures man on bike

The Brief A man on a bike was hit by a car in Irving on Monday evening. The person who hit him didn't stop to help. Police are looking for tips to help identify the hit-and-run driver.



Irving police are trying to find the person responsible for a hit-and-run crash that injured a man on Monday evening.

What we know:

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. near the intersection of W. Irving Boulevard and Alden Street, near the El Salvador restaurant.

Police said the driver of a vehicle sideswiped a man on a bicycle and then kept going without stopping to help.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

Police haven’t made any arrests and don’t yet know what type of vehicle the suspect was driving.

Neither the victim nor those who eventually stopped to help him were able to provide a good description of the vehicle.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call 972-273-1010.