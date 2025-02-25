Irving hit-and-run crash injures man on bike
IRVING, Texas - Irving police are trying to find the person responsible for a hit-and-run crash that injured a man on Monday evening.
What we know:
The crash happened just before 7 p.m. near the intersection of W. Irving Boulevard and Alden Street, near the El Salvador restaurant.
Police said the driver of a vehicle sideswiped a man on a bicycle and then kept going without stopping to help.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
What we don't know:
Police haven’t made any arrests and don’t yet know what type of vehicle the suspect was driving.
Neither the victim nor those who eventually stopped to help him were able to provide a good description of the vehicle.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call 972-273-1010.
The Source: The information in this story comes from a news update from the Irving Police Department.