Irving’s MacArthur High School on lockdown after threat of student with gun

MacArthur High School in Irving was placed under lockdown Wednesday after a possible threat of a student with a handgun.

Police say three suspects were detained. Investigators say there was word of a gun being shown in the bathroom, but at this time nothing has been found.

SKY 4 is being kept at a distance because of flight restrictions nearby at DFW Airport.

The campus is on lockdown as police go room to room to make sure there is no threat.

Police have not said if that report turned out to be true, but the situation is apparently resolved or close to being over.

Police are beginning to move students to another campus to be reunited with their parents.

Students are being bused to Travis Middle School on Finley Road. Parents can pick them up there.

School buses will also begin their normal routes after the students are moved to Travis.

Police say there are no injuries.