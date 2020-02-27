Irving couple quarantined over coronavirus concerns on cruise ship says their test results were negative

article

An Irving couple who traveled to Japan for their honeymoon, and then ended up quarantined due to concerns over the coronavirus, says that their test results from the CDC came back negative.

Rachel and Tyler Torres spent their honeymoon on the Diamond Princess cruise ship around Japan this January, but more than 450 of the 3,700 passengers ended up testing positive for coronavirus.

The couple did not test positive while on the ship, but were under quarantine until the State Department flew them back to the United States.

They’ve been under a new quarantine at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, where at least three people have tested positive for the virus.

The negative test results are a relief to the Torres family, as they’re now set to leave quarantine on March 2.