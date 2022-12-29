Irving police arrest man accused of attempted sexual assault earlier this month

article

Police in Irving have identified the man wanted for an attempted sexual assault earlier in the month.

Bakail Wonodi, 24, is accused of trying to make his way into a woman's apartment at the Alesio Apartments on Las Colinas Boulevard, near Highway 114, back on December 11.

READ MORE: White Settlement police looking for man after teen girl found unconscious in bathroom of sporting goods store

Police have not said how she managed to get away, or how they managed to identify Wonodi as the suspect.

Wonodi has a prior arrest for marijuana possession.