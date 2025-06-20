Iranian-American leader of North Texas non-profit recalls imprisonment in home country

article

The Brief As conflict continues between Israel and Iran, a North Texas Iranian-American leader shared her past imprisonment for discussing women's rights. The non-profit leader highlighted the fears of family and friends in Iran due to the ongoing conflict and government actions. A key concern for the U.S. is Iran's alleged potential to produce a nuclear weapon within weeks to months.



As the conflict continues between Israel and Iran, all eyes are on how President Donald Trump will respond. Meanwhile, the leader of an Iranian-American community in North Texas describes what led her to the U.S.

One week into the war between Iran and Israel, one Iranian-American in North Texas thinks back to the country she left behind in the 1980s.

Iranian-American Non-Profit in North Texas

Homeira Hesami says she was arrested at 16-years-old for having books discussing women’s rights and resistance. She says she and some of her friends were imprisoned for having the contraband.

Eventually, Hesami planted roots in the U.S. to further her education. She now leads the independent non-profit "Iranian-American Community of North Texas." It's been around since 1979.

The non-profit estimates there are 30,000 Iranian-Americans in North Texas. Many members of the North Texas non-profit, like Hesami, still have loved ones in Iran.

We know airspace is closed in Iran, and Hesami says she knows some are trying to leave who cannot.

Conflict Between Israel and Iran

Big picture view:

In Iran, a country of roughly 90 million people, an overwhelming majority of more than 80 percent reject the current regime, according to surveying by Netherlands-based Gamaan Institute.

A regime change is at the forefront of political conversations surrounding Iran's nuclear capabilities. A major question is whether the U.S. will be involved in forcing that change. Can it be done solely by Iran's resistance population? Will it be done? Only time will tell.

What they're saying:

Hesami described her experience after being arrested in her home country.

"It was just like, when I walked in prison, I was really surprised. When they arrested me, I said, ‘I haven't done anything. I'm not even active. I'm just reading some books and researching,’" Hesami said.

She says she's worried about the people remaining in Iran.

"People don’t know what’s going to happen the next day," Hesami said.

"The Iranian people want regime change, and they want to do it on their own," Hesami continued.

On Friday, U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard posted to X:

"America has intelligence that Iran is at the point that it can produce a nuclear weapon within weeks to months, if they decide to finalize the assembly. President Trump has been clear that can’t happen, and I agree."

Meanwhile, Hesami says it’s difficult to even maintain contact with some loved ones whose internet is cut down.

"And that’s a sign that the regime is afraid of an uprising, because anytime that the internet is cut down, the regime is doing something malicious, and they don’t want any news to get out," Hesami said.

