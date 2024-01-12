Murder charge dropped in 2016 killing of prominent Dallas lawyer Ira Tobolowsky

Prosecutors have dismissed the capital murder case against a man charged with the 2016 killing of prominent Dallas lawyer Ira Tobolowsky.

Documents show that the Dallas County District Attorney's Office filed an order to drop the charges against 63-year-old Steven Aubrey.

Aubrey was initially considered a person of interest in Tobolowsky's killing, but he was not charged until April 2022.

The documents filed Friday say prosecutors determined that they were "unable to make a prima facie case" after reviewing the facts. That means they did not have enough evidence to justify trying the case.

Tobolowsky, the cousin of actor Stephen Tobolosky, was found dead in the garage of his home on Kenshire Lane in North Dallas during a fire investigation in May 2016.

Detectives later learned someone poured gasoline on Tobolowsky and intentionally set the fire.

It was also determined that Tobolowsky had blunt force injuries.

Within days of the murder, police searched properties tied to Aubrey after learning Tobolowsky had represented Aubrey’s mother in a case against her son.

Ira Tobolowsky

Tobolowsky also had an ongoing defamation suit against Aubrey.

Courts records showed detectives also suspected someone had drilled holes in Tobolowsky’s fence, possibly to spy on him.

Aubrey was arrested in Florida in 2022.

Police did not indicate if any new information had come to light leading to Aubrey's death.

Aubrey's trial was scheduled to begin at the end of January.