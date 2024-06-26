Large Dallas parking garage fire destroys multiple vehicles

article

Fire crews put out a large fire in a parking garage near Dallas Love Field early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called out just after 4 a.m. to an apartment complex at Inwood Road and Denton Drive.

They found heavy smoke and several cars burning in a five-story garage.

It took about 40 firefighters to get the fire under control.

By the time the flames were out, eight vehicles had been burned and 21 suffered some form of damage because of the heat.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.