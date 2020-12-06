Investigation underway after man dies while in Dallas PD custody

Dallas police have released body camera video related to their investigation into the death of a man while he was in police custody.

According to police, this case began just after 12:30 a.m. on December 1, when officers were called to a home in the 2000 block of Prichard Lane.

Responding officers were told Steve Keith Jarrell Jr. was schizophrenic and acting confused, and he needed to be taken to Green Oaks Hospital.

Jarrell was reportedly cleared by a Dallas Fire-Rescue crew at the scene, before he was put in handcuffs and taken to Green Oaks Hospital by Dallas PD officers.

When they arrived at the hospital, officers found that Jarrell was unconscious in the back seat of the squad car.

An ambulance was called, and hospital workers helped with first aid as officers transported Jarrell in their squad car to the Medical City Hospital ER.

Advertisement

Jarrell was later pronounced dead.

An in-custody death investigation is underway, and the body camera video has been released, in compliance with the department’s video release policy.