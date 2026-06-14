International fans happy with North Texas public transportation to World Cup

The Brief The first World Cup match in North Texas was also the first opportunity to see the region's public transportation plans to and from Dallas Stadium. International fans said the experience was a smooth one, saying it was easier than expected and that there were plenty of people to help give directions. Public transit to Dallas Stadium involves taking the Trinity Railway Express from Dallas or Fort Worth to a station south of DFW Airport, then taking a shuttle to a parking lot near the stadium.



Fans from the Netherlands and Japan might be more used to public transit than North Texans, but those international fans who utilized public transit to go to Dallas Stadium on Sunday had glowing reviews for the service.

What they're saying:

FOX 4's David Sentendrey spoke to several fans in Dallas who traveled to and from Sunday's World Cup match in Arlington on the Trinity Railway Express.

"It was by far so easy. There were lots of people telling you where to go," Laurie Flood, a Netherlands fan, told Sentendrey.

"I would highly recommend anyone going out to the World Cup to try to do this system. It was seamless."

Melonie Koeijmans & Laurie Flood

"It actually was pretty easy. I was kind of worried about how busy it would be, but it was super smooth, which I was super surprised about," Rafia Nguyen, a Japan fan, said.

There were concerns regarding public transportation in North Texas since the region does not rely as heavily on it as other countries do, but the consensus after the first match day was ‘so far so good’.

The TRE is normally inactive on Sunday, but was specially open for today's match to take hundreds of fans to and from Dallas Stadium.

Uber costs after match

If you want to take an Uber after one of the World Cup matches in North Texas, be prepared to pay up.

Prices to leave Arlington in an Uber about an hour after Sunday's match ended were anywhere from $35 to $90.

World Cup public transit in North Texas

There are no rail lines that go directly to Dallas Stadium. But you can take the Trinity Railway Express train from Victory Station in downtown Dallas or the Central Station in downtown Fort Worth to the Centreport Station, which is north of the stadium in Arlington.

A free charter bus will then take riders with a valid FIFA World Cup match ticket to the stadium. The charter service begins 5 hours before each match and continues for 3 hours after the game.

A day pass for the TRE is $9.

DART said the trip is about 1.5 hours, not including wait times. One passenger told Sentendrey it took about an hour to walk out of the stadium, get to the bus, and ride the train back to Victory Park in Dallas.

Read more on how to get to Dallas Stadium without a car here.