How to get to Dallas Stadium without a car

The Brief While there are no direct train lines to Dallas Stadium in Arlington, fans can take a 1.5-hour trip on the Trinity Railway Express (TRE) to Centreport Station, then catch a free charter bus to the match. Rideshare vehicles will drop fans off at the Arlington Esports Stadium, which is about a 10-minute walk to Dallas Stadium. Fans taking a rental car to the stadium should plan for highway congestion on I-30 and I-20, plus expensive stadium parking.



If you are heading to Dallas Stadium for a FIFA World Cup match, here are some of your options for getting there without a car.

Dallas Stadium is located in the city of Arlington, which is about 25 miles west of Dallas or 20 miles east of Fort Worth. The drive can take 30-60 minutes, or longer, depending on traffic and which side of the city you are staying on.

FIFA expects up to 100,000 people will be heading into Arlington on match days, so you’ll definitely want to plan ahead.

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DART Public Transit

Dallas Area Rapid Transit is updating its public transportation schedule to help get soccer fans to Dallas Stadium more efficiently. Trains and buses will have increased capacity and frequency from June 8 through July 19.

"Our priority during the FIFA World Cup events here in North Texas is to ensure seamless service for residents and visitors alike. We have secured funding to temporarily increase rail service across the region with more frequency and more capacity," said Trenise Winters, DART’s EVP and Chief Operations Officer. "These enhanced services are being formalized to allow riders to easily plan trips via GoPass® and for our daily riders to plan ahead for more frequent trains."

Fans are encouraged to visit dart.org or download the GoPass app to plan the trip and purchase tickets.

There are no rail lines that go directly to Dallas Stadium. But you can take the Trinity Railway Express train from Victory Station in downtown Dallas or the Central Station in downtown Fort Worth to the Centreport Station, which is north of the stadium in Arlington.

A free charter bus will then take riders with a valid FIFA World Cup match ticket to the stadium. The charter service begins 5 hours before each match and continues for 3 hours after the game.

DART said the trip is about 1.5 hours, not including wait times.

If you're arriving at DFW Airport on the day of the match, use the TRE Link shuttle service to the DART Centreport Station. From there, hop on the charter bus to Dallas Stadium mentioned above.

Rideshare Services

Rideshare companies such as Uber and Lyft are another good option for getting to the stadium on game days.

The price for a standard Uber ride from downtown Dallas or Fort Worth to Arlington is typically between $30 and $50. Expect those prices to be higher based on the game day demand.

All rideshare vehicles will be directed to the Arlington Esports Stadium parking lot for drop-offs and pickups. From there, it’s about a 10-minute walk to Dallas Stadium.

Uber is also its Uber Shuttle service for World Cup matches in Dallas for a flat rate of $45. Seats on the shuttle can be booked using the Uber app.

Uber Shuttle passengers will be dropped off and picked up in the Arlington Red Trolley lot.

Hotel Shuttles

The Arlington Red Trolley is free service for fans who are staying in hotels in the Arlington Entertainment District.

The service will begin 4 hours before each game and end once everyone gets a ride back to their hotel.

It’s about a 10-minute walk from the Arlington Red Trolley lot to Dallas Stadium.

Rental Cars

Many soccer fans will pick up a traditional rental car after landing at DFW Airport or Dallas Love Field. Turo is another service that gives you the option of renting a personal vehicle from someone who lives in North Texas.

FOX 4 talked to a Turo host who said he already has several customers who will be arriving on international flights on match days. He’s prepared to drop his vehicles off at the airport.

"I definitely do have a lot of international travel coming in," Scott Connery said. "I think the mass transit is going to get really stretched thin over the course of the World Cup. And a lot of people that were maybe hoping that they’d be able to take the train to the stadium are going to discover they can’t do that. And Turo is a great part of the solution on what you can do instead."

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If you are planning to drive a rental car to Dallas Stadium, keep in mind that traffic is expected to be especially heavy on Interstate 30 and Interstate 20.

You’ll also want to factor in the cost of parking. The cheapest official parking spaces cost $128 for the group stage games.

Parking passes must be purchased in advance.